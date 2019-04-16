SPOKANE, Wash. — A SWAT team was attempting to serve a warrant to a wanted man at the Downtowner Motel in Spokane on Monday, prompting heavy police response.

Both SWAT team members and U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve the warrant.

The suspect was refusing to emerge from a room at the motel, officers told KREM's Casey Decker, who was reporting from the scene.

A police spokesman on the scene told KREM the suspect is Jimmy R. Englemen, 53, who allegedly shot at several houses in a North Spokane neighborhood in 2018.

Police said his warrant is for first degree assault.

Engleman was arrested in May 2018 for firing a gun from a home on North Post Street, hitting neighborhood houses.

No one was injured during that incident and Engleman surrendered to police about four hours after shots were first reported.

It's unclear if this incident is related Engleman's warrant.

