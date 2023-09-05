SWAT standoff underway after shots fired in Moscow

Officers are urging the public to avoid the area of 100 S. Almon Street. Anyone living near there is being asked to shelter in place.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A SWAT standoff is underway in Moscow after multiple gunshots were fired shortly after 2 a.m.

Captain Anthony Dahlinger said they know the lone shooter who is barricaded in his residence. Officers are urging the public to avoid the area of 100 S. Almon Street. Anyone living near there is being asked to shelter in place.

Police have closed the following roads:

A Street and Pullman Road at Line Street

A Street at C Street

N. Main Street at D Street

Asbury and Almon at Sixth Street

Third Street west of Main Street

