x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SWAT standoff underway after shots fired in Moscow

Officers are urging the public to avoid the area of 100 S. Almon Street. Anyone living near there is being asked to shelter in place.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Crime scene

MOSCOW, Idaho — A SWAT standoff is underway in Moscow after multiple gunshots were fired shortly after 2 a.m.

Captain Anthony Dahlinger said they know the lone shooter who is barricaded in his residence. Officers are urging the public to avoid the area of 100 S. Almon Street. Anyone living near there is being asked to shelter in place.

Police have closed the following roads:

  • A Street and Pullman Road at Line Street
  • A Street at C Street
  • N. Main Street at D Street
  • Asbury and Almon at Sixth Street
  • Third Street west of Main Street

KREM 2 has a crew on the way and will update this story when possible.

WATCH RELATED: SWAT standoff ends with barricaded suspect arrested (July 2023)

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram|YouTube 

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE|DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE 

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE  

ROKU:Add the channel from theROKU storeor by searching for KREM in the Channel Store. 

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the appdelivered directly to your Fire TVthrough Amazon. 

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or  follow this link. 

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.  

More Videos

In Other News

KREM 2 News at 5 Headlines: Monday, September 4, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out