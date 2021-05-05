Man arrested after standoff with SWAT at Spokane apartment

The man was caught at 9:03 p.m. and was charged with second-degree assault.

A man was arrested after standoff with SWAT and Spokane Police at a North Spokane apartment.

The man was charged with second-degree assault.

SWAT and Spokane Police were in a stand-off with a man after he made threats to his girlfriend on Wednesday.

The police said the victim reported that her boyfriend started to make threats to her around 9 a.m. and she called police to report it at 3 p.m.

Police said the threats were serious enough to detain him.

Police said they tried to coax him out of the apartment at 4000 W Rowan peacefully.