SVCRC hosts 'Healing of the Earth' Vigil

Vigil organizers call for the closure of 20-acre toxic waste dump

KELLOGG, Idaho — The Silver Valley Community Resource Center hosted a Healing of the Earth Vigil Sunday.

As part of their Children Run Better Unleaded Project, the SVCRC hosted for the third year a Healing of the Earth Vigil at the Historical Old Mission of Sacred Heart in Idaho. The SVCRC invited local community members, tribal and church leaders, and all who care about the environment to participate.

The Vigil is in response to previous demands for closure of the 20-acre toxic waste dump at the Old Mission at Cataldo, a National Historic and Idaho State Park constructed by the Coeur D’Alene tribe in the early 19th century.

The SVCRC is a thirty-year-old non-profit organization that has worked to provide education and outreach for the support of two demands. The demands are to bring justice to those living in the nation’s largest superfund site, shut down of the Old Mission toxic waste dump and to purse funding for the establishment of a community led health center.

In a study conducted by the National Academy of Science, officials warned government agencies with a statement that said, “There are no appropriated repositories to hold proposed amounts of excavated materials, and establishing them in the basin will probably be extremely difficult.”