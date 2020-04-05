SPOKANE, Wash. — Around 6 pm Spokane police received a call from the 1400 block of East Harston Avenue regarding an assault.

According to Spokane Police, callers reported three suspects assaulting a man. A bystander tried to stop the assault ,and the suspects threatened to shoot them.

Police say the suspects in the assault are not believed to be related to the shooting in the Cannon park area at this time.

Officers located the suspect's car with three suspects inside near liberty Park.The car then fled from police, eventually crashing into another car at 4th and Altamont.

The victim's car that was crashed into was a black truck.All three suspects were found in the car. They were taken to the hospital along with the driver that was hit.

At least one suspect will be facing felony charges. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening at this time, according to police.

KREM 2 will update the story as more information becomes available.