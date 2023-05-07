WSP investigating suspected DUI crash in Spokane Valley

Washington State Patrol said they believe the driver was under the influence when they left I-90, hit a barrier, and rolled over.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Troopers are investigating a rollover crash on I-90 early Wednesday morning. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said it believes drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on July 5. WSP reports that a 2018 Nissan Versa left the roadway on eastbound I-90 near the Sprague Avenue exit, hit a barrier, and rolled over.

Two people were hurt in the crash, according to WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell, but not seriously. The injured include the 37-year-old male driver from Spokane and a 19-year-old female passenger from Spokane Valley.

WSP reports the 19-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center. WSP said she had no obvious injuries but was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

WSP arrested the driver.

Troopers listed the cause of the crash as distracted driving but added that they believed drugs or alcohol were involved.

The area was blocked overnight while WSP investigated but it has since reopened.

