Suspect who stabbed homeless man in Spokane arrested in Northern California for assaulting another victim

Nutter, 30, had warrants in Spokane for the stabbing of a homeless in June. He was arrested in California after he assault another homeless person in Willits County

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspect with warrants in Spokane for the stabbing of a homeless man in June was arrested in California after he assaulted another homeless person in Willits County.

According to a statement by the Willits Police Department (WPD), 30-year-old Charles Nutter, from Spokane, violently assaulted and injured a homeless man while he was sleeping in the area of Main Street and East Van Lane, in Northern California, on June 29.

WPD officers received a report at about 2 a.m. on June 29 after some local homeless found their friend violently assaulted. During the investigation, surveillance video revealed the suspect was wearing clothing with a distinctive logo.

The same day, WPD received an alert from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) about felony warrants for the arrest of Nutter. SPD's Investigations Unit advised Nutter’s last known location was in the Mendocino County and Willits area that morning.

Nutter was the suspect in a stabbing of a homeless in Spokane on June 6, 2023.

WPD officers were able to match Nutter by his distinctive clothing from the surveillance photos received from the SPD alert.

On June 30, SPD’s Investigations Unit advised they had updated information that Nutter’s location was in Fort Bragg, Cal.

Fort Bragg Police Department (FBPD) officers arrested Nutter on SPD felony warrants.

Nutter was wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance photos from both cases in Spokane and Willits.

The investigation into the assault in Willits is still ongoing. The victim is currently reported in stable condition.

Nutter is currently being held at the Mendocino County Jail awaiting extradition to Spokane. He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other firearms and fugitive from justice.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.