SPOKANE, Wash. — A SWAT team arrested a wanted man at the Downtowner Motel in Spokane on Monday, following a heavy police response.

Both SWAT team members and U.S. Marshals served the warrant.

The suspect was refusing to emerge from a room at the motel, officers told KREM's Casey Decker, who was reporting from the scene.

Spokane police said Jimmy R. Engleman, 53, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. Officials said his injuries were self-inflicted.

Around 6:55 p.m., Decker reported hearing a large 'boom' that sounded like a flash bang. Police said Engleman did not comply to any of their demands but eventually they were able to open the door to the room where Engleman was staying.

Officials said Engleman exited the room and inflicted wounds to himself with a 'sharp' weapon. He was then taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

A police spokesman said Engleman allegedly shot at several houses in a North Spokane neighborhood in 2018.

Police said his warrant is for first degree assault.

Engleman was arrested in May 2018 for firing a gun from a home on North Post Street, hitting neighborhood houses.

No one was injured during that incident and Engleman surrendered to police about four hours after shots were first reported.

It's unclear if this incident is related Engleman's warrant.

Washington at 2nd Avenue was shut down due to the police activity. Second Avenue remained open, though the right lane was blocked.

