x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on N. Belt St. in Spokane

32-year-old Stacy Gerber was arrested for second-degree murder for the death of Michael Materne.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An arrest has been made in the North Belt St. shooting that left a man dead two weeks ago.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), detectives arrested 32-year-old Stacy Gerber for send-degree murder. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Michael Materne.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 3 near a residence on N. Belt St., SPD says.

According to SPD, detectives identified Gerber as a potential suspect, later developing probable cause for her arrest. With the facilitation of MCU investigators, Gerber reportedly turned herself into custody without incident.

SPD says the shooting is still under active investigation.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Birth control legislation passes House vote, now under Senate vote