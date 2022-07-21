Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on N. Belt St. in Spokane

32-year-old Stacy Gerber was arrested for second-degree murder for the death of Michael Materne.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An arrest has been made in the North Belt St. shooting that left a man dead two weeks ago.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), detectives arrested 32-year-old Stacy Gerber for send-degree murder. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Michael Materne.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 3 near a residence on N. Belt St., SPD says.

According to SPD, detectives identified Gerber as a potential suspect, later developing probable cause for her arrest. With the facilitation of MCU investigators, Gerber reportedly turned herself into custody without incident.

SPD says the shooting is still under active investigation.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

