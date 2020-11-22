Surge in coronavirus tests creates major reporting backlog for state

The Washington State Department of Health has placed a pause on reporting negative test results.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Department of Health has asked some laboratories to temporarily stop sending individual negative coronavirus test results as it works to clear a coronavirus testing backlog.

DOH said labs are receiving 30,000 t0 50,000 tests daily. The state's testing capacity is 33,000 tests per day.

On Saturday, the department said the increase in demand has created a testing backlog of 53,000 tests.

"We have been working to expand the system’s capacity to receive additional results in anticipation of a surge, but recent disease growth and the associated testing volumes have outpaced our efforts," DOH spokesperson Frank Ameduri said in a statement.

The temporary decision to pause reporting negative tests will allow labs to focus on people who have tested positive.

DOH said the backlog means recent case numbers are likely an undercount that doesn't reflect disease trends.

DOH expects testing volumes to continue to increase.

It is unclear whether the pause on reporting negative results will be lifted by Thanksgiving.