SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents will have to wait until February 2020 to see the sun set after 5:00 p.m. beginning November 3.

Thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time and the gradual shortening of days, the sunset around the Inland Northwest is coming earlier and earlier until December 20.

By the winter solstice, the sun will set at 3:57 p.m. in Spokane and the total day length will only last about eight hours and 25 minutes. This is compared to the nearly 16 hours of day length during the month of June at the start of summer.

So enjoy the sunsets in the 4:00 o'clock hour while they last.

Spokane will not see another sunset after 5:00 p.m. again until we hit February 8 of 2020.