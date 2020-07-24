Summer drownings bring awareness to safety on Spokane River

A 21-year-old man drowned earlier this week while swimming at Boulder Beach on the Spokane River.

SPOKANE, Wash — With splash-pads and public pools closed because of the coronavirus, search and rescue crews believe the Spokane River is seeing an increase in people using the water.

Officials and businesses who work closest to the river are advocating for public safety.

On Tuesday, a man died after crews pulled him from the river near Boulder Beach. July started with three confirmed drownings and since then, there have been multiple rescue attempts.

The loss of a life never gets any easier to deal with and for people closest to the water. That's what makes advocates so passionate about water safety.

“We always recommend that life jacket and to always have a buddy out there,” said Josh Flanagan who runs his own Whitewater rafting business. “Really knowing where you’re at and being aware of your surroundings.”

Every year there are reports of people drowning in the Spokane River. A lot of that has to do with the cold water and strong currents that are year-round even in the summer.

Flanagan’s spent the majority of his life around the river and safety has always come first.

“The one thing with the river is that it can be humbling and it’s really just unassuming,” he explained. “Even if you feel comfortable swimming in a lake, it’s just better to have that preparation and wear that life jacket. Be aware of where you’re at.”

Just because the water may look placid or relaxed on the surface. It doesn’t mean that’s the situation underneath.

For example, places like Boulder Beach sit in a channel where the flow of currents is stronger.

Although it’s not that far from each side of the river, the middle can be a lot more dangerous than it is on the actual beach.

“Just because the temperature is really hot outside, doesn’t mean the water levels have gone down. Generally, we’re always kind of helping out with everyone from public boaters to everyone just out there,” said Flanagan. “Whether they might have flipped the boat or gone down a solo boat when they shouldn’t so we make sure to follow behind and to be a helping hand out there.”

The main priority is using a life jacket if you’re rafting or out in the middle of the water.