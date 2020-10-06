Editor's note: This information is up to date as of June 10. Camps may change plans as time passes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Children have been home from school for months, but summer vacation is just about to start. Since coronavirus closures are affecting some summer activities, KREM put together a breakdown of what summer camps are open and closed this summer.

Each camp is adapting to coronavirus pandemic differently. Some are changing programming, while some are canceling altogether.

But even for the camps that are open, it is not set in stone. Depending on direction from health leaders and the state, opening decisions may change.

Open in Washington:

Skyhawks Sports Camps, both in person and virtual

Keens Pond to Pines Nature Day Camp

Camp Dart-Lo

STIX camp TWIGS

STIX Camp STIX virtually

Camp Ashwell, delayed four weeks

Camp MeAnd'er

Open in Idaho:

Camp Sweyolakan

Camp Mivodan, delayed two weeks

Camp Lutherhaven

Camp Four Echoes, delayed two weeks

Camp Grizzly

Camp Easton

Camp Ida-Haven

Twin Eagles Wilderness School

Closed in Washington:

Camp Reed

Bloc Yard climbing camp

Most US Sports Camps

Closed in Idaho:

Camp Cross

Twinlow Camp and retreat center

N-Sid-Sen, suspended until further notice

