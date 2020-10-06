Editor's note: This information is up to date as of June 10. Camps may change plans as time passes.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Children have been home from school for months, but summer vacation is just about to start. Since coronavirus closures are affecting some summer activities, KREM put together a breakdown of what summer camps are open and closed this summer.
Each camp is adapting to coronavirus pandemic differently. Some are changing programming, while some are canceling altogether.
But even for the camps that are open, it is not set in stone. Depending on direction from health leaders and the state, opening decisions may change.
Open in Washington:
- Skyhawks Sports Camps, both in person and virtual
- Keens Pond to Pines Nature Day Camp
- Camp Dart-Lo
- STIX camp TWIGS
- STIX Camp STIX virtually
- Camp Ashwell, delayed four weeks
- Camp MeAnd'er
Open in Idaho:
- Camp Sweyolakan
- Camp Mivodan, delayed two weeks
- Camp Lutherhaven
- Camp Four Echoes, delayed two weeks
- Camp Grizzly
- Camp Easton
- Camp Ida-Haven
- Twin Eagles Wilderness School
Closed in Washington:
- Camp Reed
- Bloc Yard climbing camp
- Most US Sports Camps
Closed in Idaho:
- Camp Cross
- Twinlow Camp and retreat center
- N-Sid-Sen, suspended until further notice
