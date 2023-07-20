It can save a life: Organizers hope for more participation in suicide prevention training

The Idaho State Department of Education promotes a familiar training to those who are looking to build a new skill set relating to suicide prevention.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Education (SDE) is offering a free sixty minute suicide prevention training for a wide range of community members including, but not limited to, parents, school staff and youth serving community groups.

This training was introduced in 2020 during the pandemic, and organizers hoped for a larger participation rate because of the lockdown. It aims to equip people with the necessary tools to recognize early signs of a suicidal crisis.

Youth Suicide Prevention and Safety Coordinator, Hannah Crumrine, encourages participation from anyone in the community.

"The training itself is considered a gatekeeper training. In this context, a gatekeeper is an adult who might be in a position to recognize someone who is at risk for suicide,” Crumrine said.

It’s important to Crumrine and her team that people engage in this training because a new skill set related to suicide prevention can really save a life.

In the training, a participant will learn how to recognize the warning signs of someone who may be experiencing a suicidal crisis. In addition, a participant will learn how to offer this person feelings of hope and how to assist someone to reach the help they need.

According to Crumrine, 98% of people who have completed the training have reported they believe the skills they learned can help them in their efforts to help someone who is experiencing a suicidal crisis.

“People have suicidal thoughts and experience suicidal actions but recovery is the norm and I think people who are in that place just need to hear and know that recovery is the norm,” Crumrine said. “There are tons of people around who want to help.”

The training is open now. On the website, citizens can complete an information form and then will be directed to the registration process.

There will be a big push for completion of this training during September for National Suicide Prevention Month.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988.

