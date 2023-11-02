Best of the best compete in Post Falls Lego robotics competition

The winner of the North Idaho Lego robotics championships will have the chance to compete in the World's Championships in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

POST FALLS, Idaho — Ever wanted to see Lego robots battle it out? Step through the doors of River City Middle School in Post Falls and that's exactly what you would've seen.

"A lot of stress, everything is very strict on the lines of what we want to get done, but we think we did well," Mia Tiffany, who competed in the event, said.

18 student robotics teams, ranging from fourth to eighth grade, grappled against each other on Saturday.

"I enjoy getting to build attachments for our robots so we can complete our missions and get it to work so we can get as much points as possible," Morgan Johnson, who also competed, said.

To get here, these teams qualified from previous competitions. The tournament director said this was more than just winning or losing.

"It's a place to belong and a place that challenges them. Some of these kids need to be challenged. A lot of behavior problems can come from the fact the kid is bored," Lisa Lalliss-Skogsberg, the director of First Idaho., said.

First Idaho is the tournament's host. They're part of a nationwide organization encouraging students to pursue science and technology.

"If you give a kid an occasion, they will rise to it, every single time," Lalliss-Skogsberg said. "And sometimes, they will exceed that."

But before they get here, each robotic team must first build and program their robots throughout the school year. Some of the moves the robots do include lifting and carrying objects.

"We had just gotten back from a presentation, which judges said was really good," Liam Rabe, who competed, said. "I hope we win this, I'm scared, but I'm feeling confident."

The winner of this event will have the chance to compete in the World's Championships that will be hosted in Huston in May.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.