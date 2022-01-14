Student who threatened University High School classmate receives suspended sentence

The 18-year-old student was arrested in November for felony harassment charges. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment on Jan. 6.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The University High School (UHS) student who was arrested in November for allegedly posting a social media threat against a classmate, received a suspended sentence after he was found guilty.

The 18-year-old student, Adam LL McCarty, was involved in an altercation with a student prior to the incident and made similar threats to his classmate that were then passed around on social media, as others interpreted the threats as McCarty planning to "shoot up the school."

UHS canceled classes on Nov. 5 due to the possible threat.

Police found no evidence to support the claim that McCarty was planning to shoot up the school, but they did have evidence of McCarty's threats to kill a 16-year-old classmate.

McCarty was arrested in November for felony harassment and threats to kill charges, and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment on Jan. 6, according to court records.

According to court documents, McCarty pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to 364 days in jail, the maximum sentence for the crime. However, 303 days were suspended and McCarty had already served the remaining 61 days.