Student hit by car near Franklin Elementary

The student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A young student was hit by a car while crossing through a crosswalk near Franklin Elementary, according to Spokane Police.

Spokane Police said the student was walking through a crosswalk at 3:04 p.m. on Tuesday when she was hit by a car. The student was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The woman who hit the student stayed on the scene of the accident and was cooperative with the police. She was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk in a school zone.

Under the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 46.61.235, which discusses crosswalks, a person who commits a failure to yield infraction in a school zone "must be assessed a monetary penalty equal to twice the penalty assessed under RCW 46.63.110." The penalty listed under RCW 46.63.110 is no more than $250 per violation.