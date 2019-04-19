COLVILLE, Wash. — A male student was arrested with a stolen gun at Colville Junior High School on Friday.

A father of a child at Colville Jr. High called KREM to report that a student brought a gun to school and the gun was found in the student's locker.

A spokesperson from the school said staff found the gun because another student raised concerns about it.

Colville police arrested the student at the school at 12:25 p.m. Parents were informed via automated message about the incident about two hours later.

The student was charged with theft of firearm, having a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

He is now in juvenile detention in Stevens County.

RELATED: Two CVHS students arrested for possessing gun on school grounds

RELATED: There were more than 330 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2018

RELATED: Washington voters approve one of nation's toughest gun legislations, I-1639