Structure fire reported on N Pittsburg St and E Riverside Ave

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. and is ongoing at this time. Fire crews are actively responding to this fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A structure fire has been reported on N Pittsburg St. and E Riverside Ave. in Spokane around 4 p.m. According to the Spokane Fire Department Twitter, this is a high-response fire.

Incident: 2022064225 - Brush Fire - High Response Location: N Pittsburg St and E Riverside Ave — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) August 8, 2022

According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, forward progress of the fire has been stopped at this time.

Forward progress of the fire is stopped. pic.twitter.com/oMlObObWAw — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) August 8, 2022

This is an active news story. We will provide more updates as we receive them.

