Local News

Structure fire reported on N Pittsburg St and E Riverside Ave

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. and is ongoing at this time. Fire crews are actively responding to this fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A structure fire has been reported on N Pittsburg St. and E Riverside Ave. in Spokane around 4 p.m. According to the Spokane Fire Department Twitter, this is a high-response fire. 

According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, forward progress of the fire has been stopped at this time.

This is an active news story. We will provide more updates as we receive them.

