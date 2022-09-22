Structure fire reported on Electric Ave in Four Lakes

A detached garage is confirmed to be burning alongside a mobile home with animals inside. No evacuation orders have been sent out.

CHENEY, Wash. — A detached garage is confirmed to be on fire in Four Lakes.

According to fire chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3, the location of the fire is in the area of 10300 South Electric Avenue. There are concerns that the fire is spreading to nearby structures, including a mobile home.

There are concerns that there are animals inside the mobile home at this time.

One person is currently being evaluated for fire-related injuries.

Several people in the mobile home have been evacuated.

No formal, widespread evacuation orders have been sent out.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

