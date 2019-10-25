SPOKANE, Wash. — The possibility of a major strike at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane is looming and that could have significant impacts on Spokane's biggest hospital.

More than 3,000 nurses and maintenance workers could walk out in the near future if a contract deal isn't reached. The year-long dispute has gone back and forth over benefits, time off and patient safety.

If a strike happens, Sacred Heart could have to fill a lot of positions while negotiations continue.

More than 1,900 registered nurses of the Washington State Nurses Association and 1,280 service and maintenance workers with UFCW 21 are voting this Thursday and Friday to authorize a strike against Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Then, they will negotiate with the hospital on Oct. 29 and if a deal is not reached, the unions could implement the strike.

"We wouldn't do it if it wasn't that big of an issue that's how big of a priority for us that we have to take this step to vote and say we're ready if we have to but that's not the ultimate goal," said Stevie Lynnekrone, who is a nurse at Sacred Heart.

Lynnekrone is a nurse on the cardiology floor at Sacred Heart. If the nurses go on strike she could be one of the nearly 2,000 nurses to walk out, which could mean the hospital would be short staffed.

But Lynnekrone said the hospital would likely bring fill-in staff from outside of the area.

"Then they would bring in traveler nurses to fill our spots during that time," Lynnekrone explained.

A union spokesperson told KREM that some staff could also take on positions they don't normally fill. He said those who don't strike and the people called in could be forced to take on new roles they're not suited to do.

But Providence would not confirm that plan to KREM. Providence said it wouldn't offer specifics about how the hospital would operate if nurses go on strike.

"First and foremost, we are not in a strike situation. What you are hearing is simply untrue and intended to scare people. We are not going to engage in that type of conversation. Providence has cared for our community for more than 130 years and we will continue to do so. We continue to bargain in good faith to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. We are still at the bargaining table and have a session on Oct. 29."

They added that they are aware of the vote to strike by union members.

"While we are disappointed with this direction, we respect their right to do so. We are still actively bargaining in good faith and we're hopeful that we can come to an agreement."

The hospital said the average salary for nurses is $80,000 and they receive five to seven weeks paid time off, which they said is "market-leading compensation."

