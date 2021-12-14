Spokane woman finds Praying Cowboy statue stolen from Lincoln County

The Copenhaver Praying Cowboy Statue was stolen from a roadside prayer chapel near Creston on Nov. 30 and found in Mead two weeks later.

MEAD, Wash. — The Praying Cowboy is on his way back to Creston, thanks to a Spokane woman who found the stolen statue during her evening stroll.

The Copenhaver Praying Cowboy statue was stolen from its perch along Highway 2 near Creston on Nov. 30, where it had watched over travelers at the roadside prayer chapel, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Its whereabouts were unknown until Tuesday morning when a Spokane woman contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she was out for a walk Monday evening when she noticed the statue. At the time she said it appeared to be a dumped wheelbarrow.

When the woman returned on Tuesday morning, she was able to see that it was a bronze statue of a horse and cowboy. When the woman got home, she searched the internet and found a post about the stolen statue before calling the Sheriff’s Office.

The family who owns the statue has been contacted and is expected to pick it up in Mead on Tuesday.

At this time, it is not known how the statue got from Creston to Mead, or how long it had been in the location where it was found. As for suspects, Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers said in a Facebook post that the investigation into the theft is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 509-725-3501.