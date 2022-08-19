Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue

Police found a husky in the field that the truck crashed in. The dog was malnourished and looked like it had been lost for a while.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen.

He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck.

The thief drove through fields in the box truck and attempted to jump a ditch.

He got away, but Bryant says he is staying optimistic.

"There was some substantial damage (to the truck), but it's not going to stop us from operating or making amazing beer," Bryant told KREM 2.

Finding a lost dog is the best thing to come out of the robbery attempt.

Police found a husky in the field that the truck crashed in. The dog was malnourished and looked like it had been lost for a while.

"We all believe at the brewery that this dog had a purpose, and this dog was found because this person or people broke into our brewery, stole the truck, landed in this field where this dog was hiding out," Bryant said. "It would not have been found, it had been there a while if this wouldn't have happened, so we're looking for that silver lining."

Bryant said the dog ran to the police and stayed by their side until the police were ready to go. The truck had barely any damage done, and it's believed the suspect was not hurt in the crash.

Bryant told KREM 2 he's willing to forgive the thief.

"My whole thing is if you turn yourself in by tomorrow, I won't press charges. A lot of damage was done, but we'll let this go through. We just want you to turn yourself in, and we won't press charges."

The husky was brought to scraps and is getting treatment until Sunday.

Bryant and his staff believe the dog is a miracle.