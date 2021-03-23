3 things to know Tuesday

Stimulus checks are going out to more people, a mass vaccination site will open in Yakima and everyone wants to know about the man behind the 'stache Drew Timme

Around 90 million payments were delivered during the first batch shortly after the American Rescue Plan was signed into law.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that the second batch of payments is being issued this week. Read more

The Yakima Valley is getting a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru and multiple mobile vaccination units through a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Washington Governor Jay Inslee's office announced Monday.

The White House also announced Monday that FEMA approved the application from the state and the Yakima County Health District. The program will open on March 31, and it will stay open for six weeks.

A drive-thru vaccination site at the Central Washington State Fair Park combined with the mobile vaccination units will drive up the site's vaccination capacity from 200 shots a day to 1,200, according to the Governor's office. Read more

Sophomore Drew Timme helped lead undefeated Gonzaga to its sixth-straight Sweet 16 appearance on Monday with an incredible win over the Oklahoma Sooners.