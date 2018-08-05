STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Rescue leaders said it was one of the worst cases of animal abuse they had ever seen.

Rescue-4-All, a non-profit organization, seized more than 40 dogs and cats from a Stevens County couple about a year ago.

Of those animals, 39 dogs and one cat have been adopted, but three dogs remain in the care of Rescue-4-All. Benny and Burlington looked like completely different dogs when they were rescued.

Jamie McAtee said Burlington was picked up from the Stevens County property late at night terrified.

"A lot of them have PTSD from what they endured for the length of time they endured," she said.

The former owners, Theresa and Thomas Hostetler were sentenced to 60 days in jail. Theresa has served her time, and Thomas is scheduled to report to jail in June. The couple was recently order to pay over $12,000 in restitution as well.

McAtee is now fostering Burlington. She said helping him to heal and trust humans again is a process taken one small step at a time.

"For these dogs, their entire lives were spent chained up eight feet from a tree or stake or a trailer," McAtee explained.

McAtee said another step-in healing meant spending time with other dogs.

"Having a social dog with them is like, 'Come on it's fun! These people are good people!' helped them understand we're not there to hurt them because that was the only other living thing they had in those really dark moments on the Hostetler property," she said.

Benny was there with Burlington, and McAtee said he suffered the most in those dark moments. She said human hands are still terrifying to him.

"He has like a tab leach that's under his collar so she can pull it down and put his leash on. He goes for walks and he has a happy life," she explained.

Both Benny and Burlington now look as happy as any dog would be at a park.

"For where he came from he is happy and healthy. I never want to have him go through any of the trauma or to be stressed out or anything like that ever again,” she explained.

Benny and Burlington are not up for adoption but, another dog they rescued from the Hostetler property, Boone is. He is 11-months-old and would do best in a home without small children.

If you're interested in adopting Boone, click here.

