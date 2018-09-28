STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A wanted man who led police on a high-speed chase and fired several shots at Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies is in custody after a nearly 20-hour manhunt.

On Wednesday, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a red SUV in the Valley, Washington area. Officials said the deputy ran the license plates and the owner, Wayne Miller, 29, had felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Deputies said the car failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said shortly into the pursuit the driver fired several shots out of the rear window of the SUV. Then a few moments later, they said the driver fired at least two more shots.

Officials said the pursuit went northbound on back roads to Highway 395, north on 395, and proceeded west on Blue Creek Road and then over the Addy Gifford Road. They said speeds often reached 100 mph. The chase ended on Highway 25 South just north of Cedonia when the suspect rolled the SUV off the highway down a steep embankment.

Authorities said the suspect was able to flee from the crash and disappeared in the brush. They said the crash also started a fire and was later contained by Stevens County Fire District 2 and DNR. Officials said the manhunt for the suspect continued into the early morning hours.

Then on Thursday morning at 5:20, a person living in the area of the 3600 block of Addy-Cedonia Road called 911 advising he had found a man sleeping in his car outside his home. He said it was apparent he had been in an accident. The man in the car asked him for a ride and asked him not to call the police. The suspect then ran off across a field toward a brushy creek bottom.

Officials said at 9:25 a.m. the suspect, who was then identified as Wayne Miller, was found hiding in a hay barn partially buried between stacks a short distance from where he was last seen.

Miller was taken into custody and transported to Mt. Carmel Hospital to be treated for injuries he got in the crash. Then, he was booked into jail for first degree assault, felony eluding and his warrants.

Authorities said Miller has an extensive criminal history and is well known to local law enforcement.

© 2018 KREM