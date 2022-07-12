Stevens County woman found after being reported missing near 49 Degrees North Ski Resort

The 79-year-old woman had been missing for a day before search and rescue teams located her.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office have reported that they have found a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing on July 11 near the 49 Degrees North Ski Resort.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was reported missing on July 11 around 7:45 p.m. Deputies and Stevens County Search and Rescue searched the area before suspending the search around 3 a.m. the next day.

The search resumed early the following morning with assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue team as well as Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air 1.

According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Air 1 located the woman around 10:30 a.m. With help from firefighters, she was reportedly extracted from steep terrain, sustaining only minor injuries.

