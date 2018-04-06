STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff and the Wellpinit School District are looking for volunteers who would like to be part of a pilot program to train to be ‘special deputies’ for schools.

Back in April, the Stevens County Sheriff met with representatives from nine out of 12 Stevens County school districts while the sheriff proposed his plan for the special deputies.

At the time, officials said this will be a cooperative effort between the school districts, citizens, local police and the sheriff’s office. They said funding would be provided by each school for the initial cost of equipping the deputies while the Sheriff’s Office provides the training and special commission.

Interested volunteers should live within the Wellpinit School District and must be willing to do an extensive background check to include a polygraph that will include a polygraph and psychological exam. Applicants who are successful will attend a local training academy, officials said. After graduation from the academy, the volunteers will then be sworn in as special deputies.

If you are interested in applying, click here. If you have any questions, you can call the sheriff’s office at 509-684-5296.

© 2018 KREM