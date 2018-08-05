STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for recent acts of vandalism.

Officials said cars and property have been damaged in the Nine Mile Falls 291 corridor. They said many of the incidents have happened near the Tum Tum Community Church on Highway 291.

Authorities said over the last several weeks there have been reports of broken windows, cars hit with rocks and motorists being struck while driving.

It is believed that the suspects may be a group of teenagers based on witness information.

Officials said the individuals are increasingly becoming more dangerous because they are throwing large rocks and objects at moving vehicles. They said a motorcyclist was hit on the helmet but was uninjured.

Investigators said the incidents are occurring in the late evening hours or early morning hours on the weekend.

Deputies ask that people report any suspicious activity and to be vigilant when traveling in these areas after dark.

If anyone has any information about the suspects you are asked to call the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office at 509-684-2555 or 1-800-572-0947.

