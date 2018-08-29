STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A Steven's County deputy was given an award Tuesday for her efforts in cracking down on animal cruelty in the county.

In May 2017, Deputy Jessica Garza responded to a severe case of animal abuse and helped bring charges against the homeowners. More than 40 dogs and cats from their property. Animal rights groups called it some of the worst abuse and neglect they had ever seen

Both Theresa and Thomas Hostetler pleaded guilty to several counts of animal cruelty in the second degree in October 2017. Thomas also pleaded guilty to one count obstructing a law enforcement officer. They both spent 60 days in jail, with 304 days suspended for two years.

As part of their sentence, the couple is not allowed to own any animals for two years except for one cat that Theresa said is her service animal. If they are caught with any animals, besides the one cat, in the next two years they will be ordered to serve an additional 304 days in jail. They will also have to undergo a mental health assessment.

Deputy Garza helped rescue the animals and now many of them are in new homes.

