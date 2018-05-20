STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.-- A silver alert was issued for Brendia Mary Heintzelman on Saturday.

She has been missing since Saturday morning.

Heintzelman is 74-years-old with advanced Alzheimer's disease.

Heintzelman is described at 5'2", 170lbs with blue eyes and was last seen wearing pajama pants with owls.

She took keys to a 2007 red Toyota Camry Sedan New Generation with a Washington License number of 861VRL.

The direction of her travel is unknown.

If you have any information, please call the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 509-684-2555.

