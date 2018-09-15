STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects involved in a puppy mill operation as David Clark, 68, and Carolyn Clark, 75, of Ford, and Stephen McDowell, 63, and Linley Staples, 61, of Nine Mile Falls.

The Sheriff's Office is seeking information from anyone who has purchased a puppy from the breeders.

According to officials, all of the dogs seized at the locations were small breed dogs with a majority being long and short haired Chihuahuas.

PREVIOUS STORY: More than 250 dogs seized in Stevens Co. illegal dog breeding investigation

Officials said no medium or large breed dogs that are missing were found. The Sheriff's Office is checking each animal for microchips, and if a lost or stolen pet is found, owners will be contacted.

Authorities said there is a preliminary care system in place for the dogs. When legally allowed, officials will release the animals to rescue groups who will make the dogs available for adoption.

Officials said one operation was located in the Ford area and the other in the Suncrest area of Nine Mile Falls. While they were serving the warrants, members of the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection service and local veterinarians were on scene to help contain, catalog and examine the animals.

On Tuesday, 255 dogs were rescued from the two separate puppy mills.

If you have any information, you are urged to email puppymillinfo@stevenscountywa.gov.

