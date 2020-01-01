STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — More than 1,000 Avista customers in northern Stevens County are without power on Tuesday night.

According to the Avista outage map, 1,164 customers in the Northport area are without power as of 11:55 p.m. Avista lists the cause as equipment failure and expects power to be restored by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, more than 10,000 people in North Idaho and Eastern Washington lost power for parts of the afternoon. Customers of Avista and Northern Lights Power were affected.

RELATED: Avista outages down to 100 people, Northern Lights still seeing more than 3,000 affected