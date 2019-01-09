LOON LAKE, Wash — Loon Lake School District has announced they will be pushing back the first day of class to Wednesday, September 4 due to flooding in classrooms.

A pre-recorded message from the LLSD sent out on Sunday afternoon said that classrooms had flooded, causing them to push back the first day of class to Wednesday, Sept. 4. According to their website, the first day of class was scheduled to be Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Part of the recording said meetings between teachers and parents of kindergartners scheduled for Tuesday are still happening as planned. The district apologized for the inconvenience and said the delay is happening to help ensure a safe school environment.

There was no information given on what caused the flooding.

