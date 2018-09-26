The U.S. Forest Service is planning to light up to 110 acres of prescribed fire Wednesday Sept. 26 in the Flowery Trail area of Colville National Forest pending favorable weather and smoke dispersion forecast.

As of now, the prescribed fires are also taking place in Stevens County, Pend Oreille County and Ferry County areas of Colville National Forest.

The areas that crews conduct prescribed fires in are areas where thinning has already occurred, or fire will help with the health of the forest.

A prescribed fire is a low intensity fire that helps keep fuel and tree density low. Reducing dense wood debris and brush lowers chances of the large and damaging wildfires.

One unpopular aspect of prescribed fires is the smoke.

While research has demonstrated that, the volume of smoke produced during prescribed fire is much less than that produced from wildfires, crews still do everything they can to reduce the amount and impacts.

Fires burning under milder conditions during the fall consume less material and at a slower rate than during uncontrolled summer wildfires.

Since air quality is a major consideration during prescribed fire operations, crews may suspend burning operation if conditions warrant or if smoke begins to impact local communities.

