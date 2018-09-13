STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The 255 dogs rescued as part of an investigation into illegal dog breeding operations are not yet up for adoption or foster.

Officials said one operation was located in the Ford area and the other in the Suncrest area of Nine Mile Falls. While they were serving the warrants, members of the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection service and local veterinarians were on scene to help contain, catalog and examine the animals.

Authorities said 89 dogs and puppies were found at the Ford location in various states of health conditions. They said one puppy was found near death. They also found a carcass that was improperly disposed of. The dogs were living in filth and investigators had to wear hazmat suits while processing the scene, according to sheriff’s officials. The dogs were found in a 10 x 60 mobile home occupied by two people.

At the Suncrest location, authorities said 166 dogs were also found to be living in filthy conditions in a split-level home. They were also in various states of health.

Staff at the Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary in Mead, Washington, said volunteers will be needed to help care for, and feed and water the dogs. Fosters will eventually be needed to receive dogs of all ages.

The dogs will be up for adoption once their medical issues are addressed.

Sanctuary staff said to contact Kerry Anderson or Katherine Greenstone if you want to volunteer. Do not show up to the site to volunteer and refrain from bringing donations to the site. Staff said monetary donations are best, as special food, medications and other care are needed.

The animal sanctuary is working with the American Humane Society and a handful of other organizations to compile volunteer work schedules.

