STEVENS CO., Wash — The Boyds and Horns Mountain fires have collectively burned over 10,000 acres, but crews are working towards total containment.

According to Incident Information System, both Northeastern Washington fires are both over 90 percent contained as of Saturday.

Crews are still working to secure the Horns Mountain fire’s perimeter, but the flames are 93 percent contained as of Saturday.

The Boyds fire near Kettle Falls is 94 percent contained.

All evacuations for both fires have been lifted.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE - Crews continue to mop up the #BoydsFire just outside #KettleFalls. It’s now 94% contained. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 1, 2018

