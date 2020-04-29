STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — More than 1,100 Avista customers in Stevens County are without power on Tuesday night.

According to the Avista outage map, the 1,165 customers cover an area near Leadpoint, Northport and Marble in Stevens County.

The cause of the outage is currently under investigation, and power is estimated to be restored to different parts of the area between 8:15 - 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Avista.

The outages were first reported just before 6:30 p.m., according to Avista. At the time of the outages, the Avista map showed light precipitation in the area.

