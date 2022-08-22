Stevens County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man last seen on Aug. 10

Trevor Bresnahan drove from the west to Stevens County to visit some friends on Aug. 10. He was las seen driving his Maroon Hyundai Accent 2006 or 2008.

Example video title will go here for this video

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing man last seen on Aug. 10, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville.

Trevor Bresnahan was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10 when he drove from the west to Stevens County to visit some friends. He was driving his Maroon Hyundai Accent 2006 or 2008, which has a lime green hood and bumper, with his dog.

According to the SCSO Facebook page and information from Bresnahan's family, Bresnahan's mother received a called on Aug. 17 of someone who had found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. However, they haven't heard from Bresnahan.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Bresnahan' s whereabouts to call the SCSO at 509 684 5296 reference case No.2208664. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 509-684-2555.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.