ADDY, Wash — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old woman who went missing while huckleberry picking this week was found on Friday.

Authorities said Lorri Price was taken to the hospital. They were unable to provide an update about her condition.

Price went missing at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the Stranger Mountain area near Addy, Washington. Authorities said she was separated from her berry picking partner, who contacted the sheriff's office once they found cell service.

Stevens County Sheriff Spokesman Rick Anderson said the community was a huge help in the search and they have had search and rescue crews out everyday looking for Price.

Stevens County Search and Rescue joined the search on Monday evening along with Spokane County Air 1, Columbia Basin Search Dogs and numerous volunteers and friends of Lorri. On Tuesday, Life Flight Helicopter Service assisted in search records.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air Unit and U.S. Border Patrol mounted horse unit joined the search for Price on Wednesday.

Officials said Price suffers from dementia, which made the search challenging.

RELATED: Spokane air support crew rescues 3 stranded hikers in the Cascade Mountains

RELATED: Athol man with medical problems missing after ATV ride, deputies say