COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene fire that destroyed several businesses earlier this year is still impacting the owners and they now have to deal with stay home orders.

Take, for example, Luis Gomez who owns a business out in CDA. In January that same business burned down but the next month he was prepared for a new grand opening before COVID closures.

“You see your hard work and then you see it burning up in smoke,” Gomez said in February.

Today he's still pushing through and planning for the future. “Long as I have breath I’m going to keep trying.”

No matter the obstacles that have come up, Gomez hasn’t wavered a single inch. On the day of the fire, he stood outside of his old building while holding onto confidence that he would be back and better.

He owns a tailoring business called 720 Haberdashery and somehow he was able to find a new location on the same street as his old store.

He already had it planned, on the first day of Spring he would open the doors of his brand new shop to the general public.

“It’s giving us a chance to do it properly,” Gomez explained.

Because his business isn’t considered essential, the open date has been pushed back but for him, it’s not all that bad. He’s got more time to organize and the new date to open aligns with his store's name.

“All it is right now is just another stepping stone.”

July 20th is when he’ll officially be back. When asked what he would say to encourage people who feel like they’re stuck right now, he kept it simple.

“Never give up, that’s it. That’s the bottom line, never give up.”

Note: the below video discusses the that harmed Coeur d'Alene businesses earlier this year.