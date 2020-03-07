Stateline speedway hosts annual third of July celebration

Stateline Speedway general manager, Matt Alexander, said the track made its decision to hold events based on the guidelines. They installed hand sanitation stations, and are encouraging social distancing and mask wearing.



The speedway hired a fireworks company to set up a 30-minute show for the evening, which is double the time their fireworks show has been in the past. They are also planning on having double the amount of fireworks in the last 10 minutes of the show for an impressive finale.



Owner of Stateline Speedway Luke Kjar said they decided to make this years event bigger, because there are less fireworks options this year.



"For a lot of the community this is a long, long time tradition of their family to come out to July third at Stateline Speedway... We’re really proud and honored to be in that position, and we're going to bring it," Kjar said.



Doors open for the event at 3 p.m. and the track events start at 6 p.m. The fireworks are set to begin between 9:30 and 10 p.m.