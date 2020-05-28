SPOKANE, Wash. — Idaho will enter into Stage 4 of its reopening plan on Saturday, June 13, Gov. Brad Little said during a press conference on Thursday.

During Stage 3 of the state's reopening plan, there was still some uncertainty about whether Spokane residents can visit Idaho during Stage 3. Only out-of-state travelers from areas of high community spread were encouraged to quarantine for 14 days after entering Idaho.

Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan does not mention the 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-state residents.

Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District, told KREM that health officials in Washington are still recommending that people stay within their own communities.

“We are not in a phase of non-essential travel yet, so that’s not recommended for anyone in our state at this time," she said.

Spokane is still seeing some community spread, and residents need to be aware of that and safeguard other areas that don’t have as many coronavirus cases, Hawkins said.

RELATED: Large amount of Spokane Co. coronavirus cases in people under 40: What we know today

What's reopening during Stage 4 in Idaho?

Nightclubs can reopen with diminished standing-room occupancy during Stage 4 in Idaho. Visits to senior living facilities and jails can also resume.

Large venues, including sporting venues, can operate under limited physical distancing protocols. Public and private gatherings of more than 50 people are also allowed.

Bars and movie theaters reopened in Stage 3 if they demonstrated the ability to meet certain protocols.

Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach also opened on Saturday, May 30, during Stage 3 of reopening.

RELATED: Boulder Beach joins Silverwood Theme Park in opening on Saturday

RELATED: 'Saturday was awesome': North Idaho restaurants, barbershops celebrate reopening