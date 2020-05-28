SPOKANE, Wash. — Idaho will enter into Stage 3 of its reopening plan on Saturday, May 30, Gov. Brad Little said during a press conference on Thursday.

There is still some uncertainty about whether Spokane residents can visit Idaho during Stage 3.

Rules outlined by the state appear to indicate that Spokane residents are allowed to visit Idaho for outdoor recreation and other activities. But health officials in Spokane County say this is not recommended.

Under Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan, people visiting Idaho from another country or an area with substantial community spread or higher case rates were encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The rule did not apply to people traveling to Idaho to perform an essential service or people who live in one state and travel to another for essential services.

Only out-of-state travelers from areas of high community spread should quarantine for 14 days after entering Idaho during Stage 3. Non-essential travel can also resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission, Gov. Little said on Thursday.

Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District, said health officials in Washington are recommending that people stay within their own communities.

“We are not in a phase of non-essential travel yet, so that’s not recommended for anyone in our state at this time," she said.

Spokane is still seeing some community spread, and residents need to be aware of that and safeguard other areas that don’t have as many coronavirus cases, Hawkins said.

What's reopening during Stage 3 in Idaho?

Idaho's 30 state parks are reopening for camping with COVID-19 precautions on Saturday after months long closures.

Under Stage 3, which is set to run through June 12, public and private gatherings of 10 to 50 people are also allowed. More guidance on gatherings is available on the state's website.

Bars and movie theaters can also reopen in Stage 3 if they demonstrate the ability to meet certain protocols.

Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach are also opening on Saturday, May 30, during Stage 3 of reopening.

RELATED: Boulder Beach joins Silverwood Theme Park in opening on Saturday

Nightclubs will remain closed during Stage 3, but should begin developing plans to operate with diminished standing room occupancy for Stage 4 reopening.

During Stage 4, which is set to begin on June 13, visits to senior living facilities and jails can resume.

Gatherings of more than 50 people can occur during Stage 4, along with the operation of nightclubs. Large venues, including sporting venues, can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.

RELATED: 'Saturday was awesome': North Idaho restaurants, barbershops celebrate reopening