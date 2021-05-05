Spokane Public Schools board to vote on the downtown stadium proposal Wednesday

The school board will choose the new proposal for a stadium downtown or stick with the plan to renovate Joe Albi stadium.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The highly contested decision about a new downtown stadium for the Spokane Public School District will come to an end Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The school board will vote on the issue in a public meeting over Zoom. To attend the meeting, register on the school district's website. The decision between the two stadiums has been months in the making. There are two separate proposals for the board members to decide on. One is a stadium in downtown Spokane. The other is to renovate the existing Joe Albi Stadium in North Spokane.

Here are specifics on the new proposals:

Joe Albi Stadium

The Joe Albi renovation project has been in the works since 2018. SPS took over operations of the stadium from the City of Spokane a couple of years earlier in 2013. According to Spokane Public Schools, there are a couple of reasons a renovation is proposed for the stadium.

One is because of the size of Joe Albi stadium. It is currently too large for the events that would be hosted there. A new middle school is also part of the renovation proposal. The stadium is also in need of upgrades.

In public meetings, Spokane residents expressed concerns about the stadium's location. Many say there is not enough public transportation to the site and since it will be used by all high schools in Spokane, the location should be more central.

The Downtown Stadium Proposal

The newest of the two proposals is for a stadium in downtown Spokane. This proposal from the Downtown Spokane Partnership is for an entirely new stadium to be built next to The Podium and the Spokane Arena.

In April, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward endorsed the proposal to build a stadium downtown.

The Downtown Spokane Partnership and United Soccer League are instead proposing a 5,000-seat stadium that would be home to SPS football and soccer games and bring a new professional soccer team to the city.

The Spokane Public Facilities District has already agreed to key portions of the proposal. Woodward is also joining others who have already endorsed the proposal, including the Spokane Sports Commission and Visit Spokane.

On April 15, the SPS board heard a presentation on the results of a survey commissioned to gather public input but members did not weigh in themselves.

Opponents of the downtown stadium often say it would overshadow the Civic Theatre near the proposed site. However, when asked for an official stance on the new stadium, they did not give one.

“Spokane Public Schools has a decision to make that will influence the next 30 years of its operation and shape our community in the process," Woodward said in her video endorsement ahead of the meeting.

A survey was also conducted to gauge how residents of Spokane feel about the proposal. More than 5,000 of the 7,700 people who participated in the downtown stadium survey expressed support for the proposal. Many people said they liked a more central location due to its ability to improve access and potentially boost the economy.

Previous downtown Spokane stadium proposals

A stadium in downtown Spokane has been proposed before. In 2018, Spokane residents were asked if they would rather have a new stadium downtown or renovated Joe Albi stadium.

Of the city residents who voted, 64.31% said they preferred the current Joe Albi location and 35.69% preferred the site adjacent to the Spokane Arena, according to SPS.

However, the advisory vote was issued by the City of Spokane. Only Spokane residents within the city boundaries were able to vote in the survey.