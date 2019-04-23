SPOKANE, Wash. — A video sent by a KREM viewer appears to show a Durham school bus stopped on the side of a road with Spokane Police nearby on Monday night with kids exiting the bus.

The video shows a bus from Durham School Services, which services Spokane Public Schools, stopped on the side of a residential street with at least one Spokane Police Department officer and vehicle nearby.

SPS Spokesman Brian Coddington said in a statement that the incident is under investigation.

"We take student safety seriously. The incident is under investigation by SPS. Once bus video and audio recordings, GPS data, statements from Durham, school and district administrators, SPD and SPS Security are collected, we will be able to respond better to questions about the incident," Coddington's statement said in full.

The KREM viewer who sent in the video said she went to pick up her daughter from the stopped bus at about 7:10 p.m. on Monday. She said the bus was stopped near Cook Street and Fifth Avenue.

Editor's note: A previous version of the story said the bus appeared to have been stopped by police.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.