SPS board to discuss new proposed downtown stadium name at Wednesday meeting

The SPS board will discuss the recommendation and they could take three different forms of action on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a few key issues in the city. The first will have to do with the name of the new downtown stadium.

Recently, the Spokane Public Facilities District introduced an official name for the stadium. The district recommended the name be One Spokane Stadium. Although they recommended a name, a sponsorship has yet to be determined.

The SPS board will discuss the recommendation and they could take three different forms of action.

The first option, the board could approve the current recommendation provided that any inclusion of a sponsor name for the stadium or the field will be subject to review by both the Public Facilities District (PFD) and SPS boards.

The second option is they could provide a statement of support or endorsement for the name of One Spokane Stadium but reserve final approval until a sponsorship proposal is provided by the PFD.

The third and final option is they could request further discussion and deliberation on the recommended name.

As for the sponsorship, earlier this year the PFD did have a pitch to partner with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. After further discussion and meetings with the tribe, it was determined the Kalispel Tribe of Indians did not support the inclusion of the name with the stadium.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm.

WATCH RELATED: Spokane Public School Board to discuss name for entry way of new downtown stadium

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.