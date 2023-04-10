SPS Board approves Juul settlement

Wednesday, SPS's Board meeting determined that "it is in the best interest of the School District," to approve the settlement. SPS will receive $320,000.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In April of 2022, the Spokane Public School (SPS) Board approved a resolution that allowed Wash. state schools to participate in vaping litigation against JUUL Labs, Inc. After joining nearly 5,000 other schools and winning back in March 2023, SPS will receive $320,000 from the settlement.

Wednesday, SPS's Board meeting determined that, "it is in the best interest of the School District to approve the Settlement Agreement with the Altria Defendants," according to meeting documents.

The board approved the settlement and will now take the next steps to receive the settlement.

The lawsuits argued Juul labs intentionally marketed its vaping products to teens and deceived customers about how addictive vaping is. Lawsuits first began in 2019 when people who used Juul started to get sick and found the company was promoting nicotine use.

In a statement from SPS back in March, they said "Spokane Public Schools welcomed the opportunity to participate in this lawsuit as one way to combat the negative impact vaping has caused in our school communities. We want to do as much as possible to prevent addiction, provide a sense of safety for students, and minimize disruption to the school day."

