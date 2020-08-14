Sportsplex in Downtown Spokane to feature local artwork

Two opportunities are available to local artists for projects that will go both inside and outside of the new sports championship facility.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local artists will have their chance to be a part of the brand new Sportsplex that’s being built downtown.

A recent deadline extension will give them even more time to submit their qualifications.

“Part of what is so incredible about the vision for the Sportsplex is how many visitors will be coming to Spokane,” Spokane Arts Executive Director Melissa Huggins said.

Two different opportunities will be available to artists at the new facility.

One of those will be for a large hanging piece of artwork that’ll go inside of the Sportsplex. It’ll be so large that it can be viewed from the windows that’ll eventually be installed.

“The second opportunity is outside of the Sportsplex and we envision that piece as kind of an interactive piece," Huggins explained. “We’re suggesting that the artist come up with ideas that have some kind of interactive element.”

The deadline for submitting your name to qualify was just extended until Aug. 25. This gives local artists a few more days to get their material together for an application.

The goal for this public call is to capture the culture and creativity that comes out of Spokane.

“Just looking at it, you can imagine the range of how cool it will be to see some large colorful piece that’s designed by a local artist,” Huggins said.

Once the deadline for application closes, Spokane arts hopes to have their finalist selected by mid-to-late September.