Spokane’s Hope House opens a brand new location as the need for affordable housing rises

The shelter says they've outgrown the downtown location and turn 15 to 20 women away a night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho has expanded their women's Hope House shelter. The project is four years in the making and will open its door Monday, April 26th for a grand opening and public tours.

“We have outgrown our former location downtown. We were turning away 10 to 15 women each and every night,” shared Rae-Lynn Barden with the Hope House.

The new facility will have 100 shelter beds and 60 apartments to keep women safe every night.

“We help around 350 women a year. Each person that comes in gets a case manager and we work with them on their needs from reuniting them with family to housing,” Barden said.

With the rising housing costs in Spokane, affordable places to live are hard to come by.

Rae-Lynn Barden says they are able to place women and their families in affordable housing within 40 days.

According to the Hope House 60% of women they help are fleeing domestic violence. They say domestic violence has only increased because of the pandemic.

The new facility has many features that fosters community.

“The first floor is all the shelter space. We have so much natural light and art to make the woman feel at home right away," shared Barden. "We also have a commercial grade kitchen with a large table so they can eat and cook together.”

The added apartments provide a more permanent solution for housing.

“The case managers here are just incredible humans. They put so much love into the work they do every day. This space has been so needed to help serve our folks better,” Barden said.

Public tours will be begin at 10:30am and go until 3:00pm on Monday, April 26th.